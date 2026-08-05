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Matthias Jaissle officially appointed as new Newcastle United head coach to succeed Eddie Howe
Jaissle takes the reins at St James' Park
Newcastle have formally announced Jaissle as the successor to Howe. Jaissle has been with the players at their training camp in La Manga, southern Spain, since Saturday, following a delay in paperwork from Al-Ahli. The Saudi Arabian side were reluctant to let him leave after he secured two Asian Champions Leagues.
Despite the pressure of a new season starting in just a fortnight, and the departures of Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, and Bruno Guimarães, he is confident. He stated: "When Newcastle United come your way you take notice. The ambition of the club, the vision for the future and the opportunity ahead made this an incredibly compelling place to be."
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A clear vision for the future
Guimarães recently joined Arsenal for a reported £75 million, adding to the list of major summer exits. However, Jaissle remains fully focused on the task at hand. He believes in the project set by the ownership and the massive potential within the squad.
Expressing his deep commitment, he said: "I am incredibly excited about the future. I fully and unreservedly believe in this project, the ambition and the direction the club is taking. There is a clear vision, strong leadership and an exceptional platform to build on." He added: "My teams are built on togetherness, hard work and a passion to improve every single day." He aims to replicate the intensity that the club have been known for previously.
Board backing for the new manager
The Newcastle hierarchy have placed complete faith in Jaissle to improve upon the disappointing 12th-placed finish in the Premier League last season. With Howe and his staff having left, he is now actively assembling his own backroom team to implement his high-energy style of play. Chief executive David Hopkinson praised the appointment, stating: "Matthias is one of the most exciting and highly regarded young coaches in football and I’m thrilled to welcome him to Newcastle."
Sporting director Ross Wilson also voiced his support, noting: "Matthias’s leadership style and football philosophy are strongly aligned with our sporting vision. His teams play high-energy football and we could feel his passion during all our discussions throughout the recruitment process."
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What next for Newcastle United?
Jaissle must quickly finalise his coaching staff and integrate his tactical philosophy during the remainder of the pre-season camp in Spain. With the Premier League campaign kicking off in a fortnight, Newcastle have to urgently address the gaps left by key departures. He will likely dive into the transfer market with the funds generated from recent sales to ensure the squad are fully prepared for the upcoming challenges.
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