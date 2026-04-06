A goal from Politano may well have ruled Milan out of the title race for good. Napoli won 1-0 at the Maradona against Massimiliano Allegri’s side, with the decisive goal coming from the former Inter player, who came on fifteen minutes from time to replace Spinazzola and, just a few minutes later, was on hand in the opposition’s box to volley home the winning goal with his right foot. With these three points, Antonio Conte’s side leapfrog Milan, moving two points clear of the Rossoneri and seven points behind leaders Inter, who scored five goals against Roma yesterday.
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Matri after Napoli v Milan: "Alisson Santos turned the game around, and that's how Conte won it"
The Analysis of the Matrix
Analysing Napoli’s victory in the DAZN studios, former striker Alessandro Matri had this to say about the team’s success: “Alisson Santos’s introduction really lifted the rest of the team, but overall I think the substitutes showed the right attitude and, ultimately, it’s always the players who make the difference.” For Napoli, this is their fifth consecutive victory following wins against Verona, Torino, Lecce and Cagliari, a run of form that has allowed the Azzurri to reclaim second place, coinciding with the return of several key players.