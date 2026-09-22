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'Crazier than this one!' - Matheus Cunha hits back at Man Utd critics and dismisses Championship relegation ‘noise’
A familiar slow start for United
Manchester United have endured a frustrating opening to the current campaign, securing victory in just two of their first seven matches across all competitions. This sluggish form directly mirrors their struggles from last season.
The Red Devils currently sit 12th in the Premier League table and are winless in their last three outings. Their latest setback came on Sunday, playing out a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage, where Cunha rescued a point with a crucial equaliser.
Despite the mounting pressure on Michael Carrick and his squad, the Brazilian forward remains confident. He was quick to highlight that United faced an even tougher environment last season before ultimately securing a third-place finish in the league.
- Craig Mercer
Cunha addresses 'Championship' noise
Reflecting on his debut campaign at Old Trafford, Cunha pointed out that the external pressure was significantly harsher last year. The Brazilian stressed that the squad has already proven their ability to bounce back from early adversity.
"Last season was my first season here, and then maybe it was more crazy than this one," Cunha explained. "There was a lot of noise around us, a season without Champions League. Maybe people were saying 'Oh, United will go to the Championship' or something like that."
The forward highlighted the resilience required to silence those doubters. "And then at the end of the day, we finished third, you know? I feel like inside of us, we still have a lot of trust, we know what we do, all the belief is inside," he added.
Embracing the international break
Following the draw in London, United now enter an extended three-week international break. While the squad are eager to right their wrongs on the pitch immediately, the pause in domestic action might provide a necessary reset for Carrick's men.
Cunha admitted his personal frustration at having to wait for the next fixture, but acknowledged the long-term benefits of the break. "I'm so anxious to play the next one," the 27-year-old star admitted. "Of course, when you don't win, you feel this kind of feeling to let's play the next one to win and feel everything good.
"But yeah, maybe it's the moment to be calm, to put the ideas in the right way, to come back. And then of course that could be a big month."
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A daunting October schedule awaits
When domestic football resumes in October, United will face a critical stretch of fixtures that could define the trajectory of their season. The Red Devils will need to instantly find their rhythm as they prepare for a demanding run against Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, and Como.
Navigating this challenging period will require a vast improvement in form. Carrick must use this current break to address tactical flaws and rebuild confidence, ensuring his side can replicate last season's dramatic resurgence.
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