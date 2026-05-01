Mateus Mane: Why both Manchester United and Liverpool are linked with the multi-talented Wolves wonderkid

Mane was born in Portugal to parents from Guinea-Bissau, and some of his favourite childhood memories are playing football with his older brother, Marcos, and his friends on a "little pitch" outside the local library.

He says he would come home covered in bumps and bruises, but that going up against older kids helped him not only toughen up, but improve his skills. Indeed, it was clear from the moment he arrived in Moston, Manchester with his mother in 2015 that the eight-year-old Mane was a seriously talented kid.

He couldn't speak a word of English at the time, but he let his football do the talking for him, and after spending some time with City Select (a programme run by Manchester City), Manchester Cobras, Moston Brook and the Bee Inspired Football Academy, he was recommended to Rochdale in 2023 by a friend who'd just signed for the club.

"He told the manager that I should get a trial and Tony Ellis said he wanted to sign me after my first training session!" Mane revealed. "I wanted to be in an academy, so I signed and started playing regularly for the 18s."

Less than six months later, he was named on the bench for the senior side's National League clash with Dagenham & Redbridge. He was still only 16 years of age at the time.

"You could see the difference from the academy, some of them were technically very good, and I’d come up from the grassroots, so it was a big step," Mane explained. "But I wanted to get on the pitch. Unfortunately, it didn't happen, but it made me hungry for more. I always believed in myself, that I was born to play."