'A massacre!' - PSG backed to end 'catastrophic' Liverpool's Champions League hopes in first leg of quarter-final tie as World Cup winner claims 'difference in level is colossal'

The contrast in momentum is stark. PSG enter the tie as clear favourites, buoyed by domestic dominance and a squad that appears physically superior to their English counterparts. Former France international Dugarry believes the gulf in class is now so wide that the Reds stand little chance of surviving their trip to the French capital.

"It's going to be a walk in the park, honestly. Liverpool are disastrous," Dugarry told RMC. "14 wins, 10 losses, and 7 draws since the start of the season in the league. They're catastrophic. I'm not going to say they have bad players, but they don't play together. In my opinion, the difference in level is colossal. I think PSG will wrap up the quarter-final in the first leg.

"Do you see Liverpool play? They have no legs, they have nothing. Technically they have good players, they are not clumsy, but they play at two and a half miles an hour. When you see the intensity that Paris Saint-Germain manages to put in... it’s going to be a massacre!"