'I have learned a lot' - Mason Mount opens up on injury struggles at Man Utd and backs Red Devils to deliver 'positive end to a tough season' in Europa League final
Mason Mount opened up on his injury struggles at Manchester United as the Red Devils bid to end the 2024-25 campaign with the Europa League title.
- Mount broke silence on his injury struggles
- Backed Man Utd to end the season on a positive note
- Man Utd face Spurs in Europa League final