Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford and the six players Man Utd MUST sell to raise funds for summer rebuild

Carrick will not be the only one assessing the squad, however, and nor will he have the final say. Head of recruitment Christopher Vivell and director of football Jason Wilcox have been planning for the summer transfer window for some time, where finding a new holding midfielder to take the baton from the departing Casemiro will be the top priority. Investing in one or two full-backs should also take precedence.

United spent over £200m last year after also spending big in the previous three summers and even if Carrick guides the team to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in three years, the club will need to delve deep into their pockets if they are to arm the coach with the squad he needs for his first full season in the Old Trafford dugout.

Casemiro is not the only one leaving when his contract runs out in June, with Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia also set to leave. The trio will not bring in any transfer fees but their departures will lead to big savings across the wage bill which can be put towards recruiting fresh players.

GOAL has identified six players the club should sell in the summer to give them a proper war chest for their transfer dealings.