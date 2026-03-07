Revealed: The truth behind Mason Mount's Man Utd transfer plans as Premier League rivals circle

The England international has no intention of forcing an exit from Old Trafford this summer, despite a challenging period since his arrival. Football Insider indicate that the midfielder is focused on proving his technical quality to the club hierarchy and fans after a stint defined more by the treatment table than his on-pitch contributions.

Mount is currently prioritising his fitness, aiming to remain available for selection for the remainder of the campaign. Having arrived from Chelsea in 2023 with high expectations, the playmaker is eager to justify the significant investment United made in his services by finally establishing himself as a regular starter.