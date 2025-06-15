Mason Greenwood transfer ruled out? 'Looking forward to more' message hints at Barcelona-linked ex-Man Utd forward representing Marseille in the Champions League
Mason Greenwood has generated plenty of transfer talk, but a "look forward to more" message has hinted at the Marseille forward staying put.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Enjoyed impressive debut campaign in France
- Attracted interest from teams across Europe
- Ligue 1 giants have no intention of selling