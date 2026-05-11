Getty
‘Quite a few clubs’ tipped to step up Mason Greenwood transfer interest as Marseille legend Chris Waddle bills ex-Man Utd forward as a ‘definite success’ in France
Greenwood joined for Marseille in £27m transfer package
Marseille is not a place for the meek or faint of heart, with a passionate fan base demanding that immediate impacts are made by anybody that passes through their club - be that on the pitch or in the dugout.
Waddle knows all about that pressure from his playing days, with the former England star enjoying three memorable years on the Mediterranean coast that saw him grace the European Cup final and earn cult hero status a long way outside of his comfort zone.
Greenwood has trodden a similar path, with the versatile 24-year-old heading to Ligue 1 when passing through the exits at Old Trafford. Premier League giants United, after seeing a product of their academy system rebuild his career on loan at Getafe in Spain, sanctioned a £27 million ($37m) transfer.
- Getty
Greenwood record: Goals and games as asking price soars
Greenwood, who still has the option of switching international allegiance to Jamaica, claimed a share of Golden Boot honours alongside Ballon d’Or-winning Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele during his debut campaign at Marseille.
His goal tally has since been taken to 48 through 80 appearances, with a personal best return of 26 efforts being posted across all competitions this season. Inevitable transfer talk has been sparked, with Greenwood’s asking price surging well beyond the £50m ($68m) mark.
A sale may be sanctioned in the next window, as the odd question is asked of his recent performances, with teams from across Europe - including Serie A giants Juventus - mulling over the merits of an official approach.
Who could Greenwood join in the summer window of 2026?
Waddle believes plenty of suitors will join the clamour for Greenwood’s signature if offers are invited, with the ex-England winger - speaking on behalf of Genting Casino, a premium online casino with a Football Slot Game - telling GOAL of conquering Marseille: “I know what it's like. They demand a lot. They want entertainment as well. But they demand a lot from the players. They think they should be top of the league.
“Since he's gone there, he's played well. He's done well, he's been quite consistent. He keeps getting the goals - chipping in with goals. He's got a lot of penalties, but he's there, he's been fit.
“I'm sure there's a lot of clubs looking at his development and keeping an eye on him. If he needs to leave Marseille one day, there will be quite a few clubs who will be interested in taking Mason. He's done really well for them.
“They've been very patchy, the club, in the last two or three years. They've been very inconsistent, even though they keep finishing in the top five, top four. They get in good positions and then fail, then they come again.
“He's been one of the bright sparks of the team, the squad. He's a good age. He seems to have got his head down. He knows what Marseille demand. He knows what Marseille want, and he's trying to give them that. You can say he's been a definite success in Marseille.”
- AFP
Man Utd will take 50 per cent of any fee that Greenwood generates
Greenwood is tied to a contract at Marseille through to the summer of 2029, meaning that his current employers can demand the highest possible fee from any transfer negotiations. They are also aware that United included a 50 per cent sell-on clause in the deal that took the two-footed forward to France.
The Red Devils will be keeping a close eye on how things play out from here, as they stand to enjoy a financial boost of their own, with it looking increasingly likely that another new challenge will be taken on by the Bradford native in 2026.