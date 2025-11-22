AFP
Mason Greenwood goal sparks mass brawl as ex-Man Utd forward bags brace in feisty win for Marseille over Nice
Marseille's Emerson struck by lighter after Greenwood's first goal
Already in front thanks to former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s effort after 11 minutes, Greenwood soon doubled Marseille’s lead with the first of his two goals at the Allianz Riviera. Shifting onto his right foot inside the penalty area, the 24-year-old’s shot took a deflection which wrong-footed Nice goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf.
Greenwood and his Marseille team-mates subsequently celebrated the goal in front of the Nice ultras, which was one of a number of trigger points for the unsavoury scenes which marred the derby-day encounter. According to Ligue 1+, via French broadcaster RMC Sport, Marseille defender Emerson Palmieri was struck with a lighter that was thrown by a Nice supporter.
Mass brawl broke out by dugout as Nice protested Greenwood's strike
The report adds referee Jeremie Pignard then brought the lighter to the match delegate and asked both sets of players to gather near the touchline. However, control was soon lost as a melee broke out with Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli and Nice defender Ali Al-Abdi at the heart of it. The two substitutes were cautioned as a result.
Nice were already angered over what they felt was a foul by Aubameyang on defender Juma Bah in the build up to Greenwood’s goal. But after a check by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the goal was allowed to stand, bringing an end to the fracas which disrupted the match for three minutes.
Marseille went on to record a thumping victory over their fierce rivals as Greenwood netted again after 53 minutes, while forward Timothy Weah and winger Igor Paixao joined him on the scoresheet. De Zerbi’s men moved top as a result of the win, with PSG set to entertain Le Havre on Saturday evening.
Greenwood becomes Ligue 1 top goalscorer following Nice brace
Greenwood’s two goals saw him move above Strasbourg attacker Joaquin Panichelli at the top of the Ligue 1 scoring charts. He has now scored 10 times in 13 league games for OM in 2025-26, while he has also found the back of the net on one occasion in this season’s Champions League.
The Bradford-born forward left Premier League side United after charges against him, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped in February 2023. He joined La Liga outfit Getafe on loan before signing for French giants Marseille on a permanent basis in 2024, scoring 21 goals in 34 Ligue 1 matches last season.
Former Manchester United forward expresses happiness at Marseille
As he continues to rebuild his career at Marseille, Greenwood has previously expressed his happiness at the club, amid tentative speculation linking him with a return to England.
Speaking in July, he said: “I hope to be here again next year and play in the Champions League. Other players told me it would be special to play here. I think it was a very positive season, we achieved our goal.
"I had a baby here with my girlfriend, I feel at home, it’s a really special place. Not many people have the opportunity to come to Marseille and play for such an amazing club.
"I’m happy with the goals I scored this year. This is a great result for me and with the players and staff we have here, anything is possible.”
Greenwood's next match: Marseille host Newcastle in Champions League
Greenwood will be hoping to continue his fine form in front of goal when Marseille play host to Newcastle in the Champions League on Tuesday. While they are riding high in the league, OM have struggled in Europe’s premier club competition, losing three of their opening four fixtures. Newcastle, meanwhile, are sixth in the standings having won three and lost just one of their first four games.
Speaking after Marseille’s victory over Nice, manager De Zerbi said: “Naturally, it is a good thing [to win], it fills us with enthusiasm, and it is a moral boost. And it is good for the standings too.
“It is [also] important for [the match against] Newcastle and Toulouse. We need to put that win [against Nice] aside now and move on.”
