Mason Greenwood decides next move as Marseille star eyes summer exit and rules out Premier League return

The 24-year-old has reportedly set his heart on a move to Italy after deciding he is unhappy in Marseille. Having found his scoring touch again in Ligue 1, Greenwood believes a move to the Bianconeri is the ideal next step for his career, as he remains aware that a return to the Premier League is not currently on the cards.

"Mason isn’t happy at Marseille and has his heart set on a move to Italy because he knows he still can’t return to the Premier League," a source revealed to The Sun.

Juventus are currently in the process of a major squad rebuild as they look to challenge for the Scudetto once again, and they view the Englishman as a key component for their new-look attack.