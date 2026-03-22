AFP
Mason Greenwood decides next move as Marseille star eyes summer exit and rules out Premier League return
Juventus lead the race for Greenwood
The 24-year-old has reportedly set his heart on a move to Italy after deciding he is unhappy in Marseille. Having found his scoring touch again in Ligue 1, Greenwood believes a move to the Bianconeri is the ideal next step for his career, as he remains aware that a return to the Premier League is not currently on the cards.
"Mason isn’t happy at Marseille and has his heart set on a move to Italy because he knows he still can’t return to the Premier League," a source revealed to The Sun.
Juventus are currently in the process of a major squad rebuild as they look to challenge for the Scudetto once again, and they view the Englishman as a key component for their new-look attack.
- AFP
Man Utd set for transfer windfall
Any potential deal would be welcomed by the board at Old Trafford, as Manchester United hold a sell-on clause. However, there are fears that this clause could complicate negotiations, with Marseille expected to demand a high premium to ensure they make a profit after United take their cut.
Greenwood himself is reportedly concerned that the financial structure of the deal could prove to be a stumbling block. Despite these concerns, his form has made him one of the most sought-after assets in Europe this summer, having topped the goalscoring charts in France with 15 goals in Ligue 1 so far this campaign.
Atletico Madrid and European interest
While Juventus appear to be the player's preferred destination, they are not the only European giant monitoring his situation. Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid have also been credited with a strong interest in the forward as they prepare for life after Antoine Griezmann and look for potential replacements for Julian Alvarez.
Greenwood is already familiar with Spanish football following his loan spell at Getafe, and the prospect of returning to La Liga remains a viable alternative if a move to Turin fails to materialise. His output of 25 goals and 8 assists across all competitions this season means he may not lack for suitors when the window opens.
- Getty
Bianconeri planning double swoop
Juventus are not just looking at Greenwood to bolster their ranks; they are also reportedly working on a sensational deal for Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger. The German international is in the final stages of his contract in Spain, and the Italian giants have already opened negotiations with his representatives regarding a two-year deal.
The 33-year-old centre-back is weighing up his future as contract talks with Los Blancos continue to stall. Juve's pursuit of both Greenwood and Rudiger signals a clear intent to return to the pinnacle of European football by mixing proven defensive experience with clinical young attacking talent.
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