AFP
Mason Greenwood on the move? Marseille exit 'a real possibility' amid Saudi interest after English attacker snubbed team-mates in penalty shootout defeat
Financial fallout and the prospect of a squad refresh
With the club currently navigating a period of internal tension and financial pressure following their unexpected Champions League elimination, the prospect of a lucrative transfer is beginning to loom large on the horizon. Despite Marseille currently sitting fourth in the Ligue 1 table, bolstered by Greenwood's impressive tally of 24 goals across all competitions this season, this potential sale is seen as a strategic move as the club contemplates a necessary squad refresh during the upcoming window to offset losses and rebuild the team's competitive edge.
- AFP
Greenwood isolated during penalty shootout
Concerns regarding Greenwood’s attitude have been highlighted by French outlet L'Equipe, which suggests that the attacker does not seem entirely invested in the collective project. Reports indicate that his integration has remained incomplete since his arrival in July 2024. The friction became visible during the recent Coupe de France defeat against Toulouse, where Greenwood stood apart from his team-mates during the shootout.
Saudi Arabia emerges as a potential destination
While Atletico Madrid were previously interested, the focus has shifted toward the Saudi Pro League. A move to the Gulf is now described as a "real possibility" for Greenwood, who could command a transfer fee in the region of €50 million. Such a deal would significantly help balance Marseille's books, although the club’s leadership is unlikely to sanction a cheap exit given the initial investment made to sign him.
- Getty Images Sport
Man Utd to benefit from future sale
Any potential sale must be managed carefully, as Manchester United are entitled to a substantial portion of the proceeds. The report adds that Marseille must return "35 to 40% of the rights to Manchester United." This significant sell-on clause means OM will hold out for the highest possible price to ensure they turn a healthy profit before the English attacker's next move.
Advertisement