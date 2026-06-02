Mason Greenwood could play in Champions League again next season as European club's presidential rivals BOTH want to sign ex-Man Utd forward

According to reports from the BBC, Marseille forward Greenwood has become the primary summer transfer target for Fenerbahce's competing presidential candidates. Former club president Aziz Yildirim is currently vying with Hakan Safi for the leadership of the Turkish outfit, with an official announcement due this Sunday.

Personal terms are not anticipated to pose an issue, as the Istanbul giants prepare to aggressively back whoever wins the boardroom vote to secure Greenwood's signature.