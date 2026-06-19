Mary Earps returns! Ex-Man Utd goalkeeper signs two-year contract with WSL club after PSG departure

The former international icon expressed immense enthusiasm regarding the club's long-term project, citing shared institutional values and an ambitious domestic vision as the core catalysts behind her decision. Earps stated: "I’m over the moon to join this club and I’m really looking forward to it. I feel the club aligns with what I stand for. I can’t wait to get started and to get down to business.

"The club’s values represent what I want to represent and they are passionate about what I want to achieve and change the game in a positive way. All the conversations have been really positive and every time I spoke with the club I wanted to hear more.

"The vision and ambition, including the new training facility is incredible and I’m looking forward to seeing that develop, it shows what our owner Michele (Kang) and everyone at the club want to do in terms of really going for it. It’s about putting a marker down and saying we want to be competitive in a short space of time."