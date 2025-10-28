Mary Earps unable to accept Lionesses' offer of Wembley tribute following international retirement

Earps was a veteran of the domestic women's game in England for years before establishing herself as an international starter. She had played her way into the Lionesses squad while at Reading in 2017, but went to the 2019 World Cup as third choice behind Karen Bardsley and Carly Telford after playing precious little football during a disappointing season at Wolfsburg.

That coincided with falling out of England contention altogether. But a move to newly promoted Manchester United in 2019, working closely with influential coach and mentor Ian Willcock, saw Earps rise once more, completely dedicated to her craft and ultimately reaching new heights.

Sarina Wiegman saw fit to name her No.1 upon taking charge in the autumn of 2021 and Earps repaid that faith with exceptional performances en-route to winning Euro 2022. Dancing on the desk in the press conference after that final endeared her to the masses suddenly discovering women’s football, followed by a Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper award, her starring role as the Lionesses reached and narrowly lost the 2023 World Cup final, and a second FIFA gong.

Earps, who retired with 53 caps to her name but was criticised for the timing of it after already losing her starting place to Hannah Hampton, also made a difference off the pitch, publicly fighting Nike in 2023 after replicas of her England goalkeeper jersey initially weren't made available for fans to buy.