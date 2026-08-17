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Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid eyes shock swoop for Arsenal star Martin Zubimendi
Real Madrid revive Zubimendi interest
Arsenal are currently facing a massive transfer decision in the closing weeks of the summer window. Los Blancos have officially revived their active pursuit of Spanish international midfielder Zubimendi.
According to TEAMtalk, Mourinho has firmly approved a potential move for the 27-year-old. The Portuguese tactician views the Arsenal star as an incredibly attractive option to strengthen his holding midfield position. Initial contact has already taken place regarding the blockbuster transfer. Furthermore, Zubimendi's representatives have reportedly indicated that the player would be highly interested in the opportunity to join Madrid.
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Conflicting reports over potential exit
While Arsenal are not actively pushing the talented midfielder out of the club, reports claim they would seriously consider the right proposal. Madrid firmly believe an unexpected opportunity has opened to tempt Zubimendi back to his homeland.
However, there is conflicting information regarding Arsenal’s ultimate willingness to sanction a sale. The Sun reported that manager Mikel Arteta desperately wants to keep Zubimendi, ensuring that only a truly exceptional offer would change their firm position. If Zubimendi himself pushes strongly for a lucrative move to Madrid, Arteta will undoubtedly have a difficult call to make in the coming weeks.
Midfield competition fuels transfer rumours
Zubimendi played a hugely important role in Arsenal’s incredible Premier League title triumph last season. However, his starting position has become far less certain following the recent £75 million arrival of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.
With Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino and Guimaraes all fiercely competing for places in the centre of the park, Arsenal currently boast immense midfield depth. Despite this intense competition, allowing an experienced World Cup winner to leave after just one season represents a major gamble.
Madrid’s renewed interest notably comes after the club missed out on signing Rodri. Mourinho wants greater authority in midfield, and Zubimendi could become increasingly vital to their plans if Eduardo Camavinga departs the Santiago Bernabeu.
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Arsenal hold complete negotiating power
From the Gunners' perspective, there is absolutely no financial pressure to accept a modest bid during this transfer window. Zubimendi remains tied to a lucrative long-term contract, giving the north London club total control over any future negotiations.
The Gunners are actively defending their hard-earned Premier League title while fiercely chasing Champions League glory. Selling a crucial squad member simply because overall depth has improved would heavily work against that elite ambition.
Los Blancos must therefore produce a massive offer well above Arsenal’s original investment to make a deal worthwhile. Unless Mourinho’s ambitious side submit an exceptional proposal, keeping Zubimendi remains a priority for the English club.
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