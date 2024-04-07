Martin Odegaard warns Arsenal to 'respect' Harry Kane as he highlights Bayern Munich striker's best qualities ahead of Champions League quarter-final showdown
Martin Odegaard has warned his Arsenal team-mates to "respect" Harry Kane ahead of their clash with Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Gunners play Bayern in Champions League quarter-final
- Bayern at a low ebb after dire run of form
- Gunners currently top of Premier League