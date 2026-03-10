AFP
Martin O'Neill 'saddened' by pitch invasion after Rangers vs Celtic clash as Bhoys boss fears 'magic' of Old Firm derby will be 'lost'
Chaos at Ibrox: Post-match security breach
The immense tension surrounding the Scottish Cup quarter-final reached a breaking point immediately following the final whistle at Ibrox.
After a gruelling match that remained deadlocked at 0-0 through both normal and extra time, Celtic eventually secured a dramatic 4-2 victory on penalties. The result triggered a wave of euphoria among the visiting supporters, many of whom breached security and spilled onto the hallowed Ibrox turf in wild celebration.
However, these scenes of jubilation rapidly descended into violence as a group of furious Rangers fans responded by breaching their own barriers to confront their bitter rivals. The situation escalated as flares were launched into the crowd and direct confrontations took place on the field. The scale of the disorder forced police and stewards to intervene urgently, forming a massive human barricade to separate the opposing factions. It took significant effort from the authorities to restore order and clear the pitch after what was described as a chaotic and dangerous security failure.
O'Neill laments loss of lustre
The fixture marked a rare return to a larger away allocation of 7,500 away fans, a departure from recent years which saw visiting supports restricted to tiny pockets or even banned entirely, and O'Neill fears Sunday's events will lead to a return to the more cautious approach.
Speaking to TalkSport, O'Neill said: "I was a really big advocate, from a distance, of feeling that without away fans, without the full allocation of away fans, I thought the Old Firm game, still a fantastic fixture, had lost some of its lustre. And I thought the noise emanating from Ibrox, both last Sunday and the Sunday before that, even though we'd only 2,500 people, was something I have not heard for a long, long time. Maybe Celtic playing Liverpool way back in 2003, have I heard a noise emanating from a stadium like that."
Concerns over future policing
The veteran coach admitted he is "saddened" by the potential fallout, fearing that authorities will decide such large crowds are impossible to manage safely. Indeed, Police Scotland's Greater Glasgow Division Chief Superintendent Emma Croft declared in the aftermath that having so many away fans at an Old Firm clash is "not workable with currently.
O'Neill continued: "So, there's something really magical about it and I'm really, obviously, quite saddened by the events. Saddened seems almost like you're minimising or downplaying things. But overall it's a shame because I think the things that I was hoping that would happen, and happened for a long time, may now not happen anymore.
"People are going to look at it and say 7,000 people at Ibrox or Celtic Park just cannot be policed. I don't know the answer, but I still think something would be seriously lost again if that atmosphere throughout the game is anything to go by."
Strachan joins the criticism
The incidents have sparked a wider debate about fan behaviour, with former Celtic boss Gordon Strachan also hitting out at those "wearing masks and punching police" while attempting to influence club decisions.
O'Neill, reflecting on his original spell at Parkhead between 2000 and 2005, recalled: "I would love if there was a serious consideration to be looking at these particular things, what happened, what could have been avoided, but I honestly think that in terms of atmosphere, there was nothing like it. And I'm talking about going there to a hostile atmosphere at Ibrox, where you actually, perversely, get some sort of intoxicated joy from it. Joy might be too strong a word, but it really was amazing."
