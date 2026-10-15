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Olympique de Marseille v Olympiacos FC - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Marseille player ratings vs Olympiacos: Neal Maupay and OM attack falter as Santiago Hezze strikes

Player ratings
Marseille
Marseille vs Olympiacos
Olympiacos
Europa League

Marseille suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the Stade Velodrome as Olympiacos secured a disciplined away victory in the Europa League. A late first-half strike from Santiago Hezze proved the difference on a frustrating night for the French side.

Marseille’s Europa League campaign encountered a significant stumbling block as they were outmanoeuvred by a tactically disciplined Olympiacos side. Despite commanding 55% of the ball possession and generating 11 total shots, Bruno Genesio’s men lacked the clinical edge required to dismantle the Greek visitors' deep block. The match swung decisively just before the interval when Santiago Hezze capitalised on a setup by Chiquinho in the 42nd minute, leaving the hosts trailing at the break.

The second half saw OM attempt to shift their structural focus, introducing creative outlets like Amine Harit and fresh legs in attack, yet they remained unable to convert their territorial dominance into high-quality chances. While Marseille managed five shots on target, the Olympiacos rearguard remained resolute, absorbing pressure and forcing the hosts into wide areas where their crosses were comfortably dealt with.

The result leaves Marseille in 31st place in the table with zero points from two matches, highlighting a worrying lack of penetration in the final third.

GOAL rates Marseille's players from Stade Velodrome...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Jeffrey de Lange - 6/10:

    The goalkeeper had a relatively quiet night in terms of volume, making three saves. However, he was beaten by Hezze's precise effort shortly before half-time. His distribution was generally safe, but he could do little about the winner given the space afforded to the attacker.

    Timothy Weah - 6/10:

    Deployed in a deeper role than usual, Weah showed flashes of his pace but often found his path blocked by a well-drilled Olympiacos defence. He stayed on for the full 90 minutes but couldn't produce the definitive final ball required.

    Bamo Meite - 5/10:

    A difficult evening for the defender, who was booked in the 77th minute for a clumsy challenge. He looked uncomfortable when Olympiacos transitioned quickly and lacked the vertical passing range to break the visitors' first line of pressure.

    Nayef Aguerd - 6/10:

    The most composed of the back four, Aguerd attempted to initiate play from deep. He was largely successful in his individual duels but will be disappointed with the collective defensive lapse that allowed the opening goal to be conceded through the central channel.

    Emerson - 5/10:

    Operating in a high-intensity role, the full-back struggled to provide the necessary overlapping threat before being withdrawn in the 62nd minute. Defensively, he was occasionally caught out by the movement of Gelson Martins.

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    Midfield

    Tochukwu Nnadi - 5/10:

    Nnadi struggled to impose himself on the game's tempo. He was substituted in the 62nd minute as Marseille looked for more offensive impetus, having failed to significantly disrupt the Olympiacos midfield duo.

    Angel Gomes - 5/10:

    Gomes was largely peripheral to the game, failing to find pockets of space between the lines. He was replaced in the 75th minute after a performance that lacked the creative spark Marseille desperately needed.

    Himad Abdelli - 6/10:

    Abdelli worked hard to bridge the gap between the defensive line and the attack, but he often found himself crowded out in the half-spaces. He maintained possession well but lacked the killer pass to unlock the Greek side.

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    Attack

    Keyliane Abdallah - 5/10:

    A combative performance that ended prematurely in the 80th minute. He received a yellow card in the 36th minute and spent much of the game walking a disciplinary tightrope, which limited his ability to press aggressively.

    Neal Maupay - 5/10:

    A frustrating night for the striker, who was well-marshalled by the Olympiacos centre-backs. He was unable to register a significant shot on goal before being hauled off in the 62nd-minute triple change.

    Igor Paixao - 6/10:

    The most active of the starting attackers, Paixao tested the keeper on a couple of occasions. However, his decision-making in the final third was sometimes questionable, opting for speculative shots when better passing options were available.

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    Subs & Manager

    Amine Gouiri - 6/10:

    Came on in the 62nd minute and immediately added more directness to the attack, though he ultimately couldn't find the breakthrough.

    Ulisses Garcia - 5/10:

    Introduced in the 62nd minute to shore up the left flank but offered little going forward during the final push.

    Amine Harit - 6/10:

    Brought on in the 62nd minute to provide creative guile. He demanded the ball and improved Marseille’s fluidly, but the end product remained elusive.

    Faris Moumbagna - 5/10:

    A 75th-minute replacement who provided a physical presence but had very few touches in the penalty area.

    Geoffrey Kondogbia - N/A:

    Came on for the final ten minutes to add stability, but the game was already slipping away.

    Bruno Genesio - 5/10:

    The manager's tactical setup failed to account for Olympiacos' defensive resilience. His triple substitution after the hour mark was a clear signal of intent, but the lack of a Plan B beyond wide crosses was telling.

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