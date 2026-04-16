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Revealed: Marseille owe Arsenal more money for NOT playing Ethan Nwaneri as Ligue 1 giants left unimpressed with Gunners youngster
Financial penalties for lack of minutes
In a bizarre twist to Nwaneri's loan spell at the Velodrome, Marseille are reportedly facing a higher bill because the midfielder has been stuck on the bench. According to L’Equipe, the loan fee agreement between the two clubs is inversely tied to the player's involvement. Essentially, the more Nwaneri plays, the less Marseille have to pay the Gunners. However, with the 18-year-old failing to make an impact, the French giants are now on the hook for a larger sum than they initially anticipated.
The deal was designed to ensure the Hale End graduate received significant developmental minutes in Ligue 1, but the plan has backfired spectacularly. Nwaneri has not started a single match for OM in two months, as those within the club have reportedly been left with a "persistent impression of nonchalance" regarding his performances and attitude. This lack of urgency has seen him fall down the pecking order at a time when he was expected to be a focal point of their attack.
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The De Zerbi factor and Beye's snub
Nwaneri’s arrival in Marseille was motivated by the prospect of working under Roberto De Zerbi. Unfortunately, the Italian tactician departed the club in chaotic fashion shortly after the January window slammed shut. While Nwaneri enjoyed a dream start by scoring on his debut, the arrival of new manager Habib Beye has seen his stock plummet. Beye has shown little patience for the youngster's perceived lack of intensity.
The depth of Nwaneri's struggles was highlighted recently when Marseille faced Monaco. Despite the absence of first-team regular Mason Greenwood, Beye opted to start Hamad Junior Traore instead of the Arsenal loanee. It was a clear signal that the manager does not currently trust Nwaneri to deliver in high-stakes matches, further ensuring that Marseille owe Arsenal more money as his minute count remains stagnant.
Arteta’s ruthless stance on youth
Back in north London, Mikel Arteta has already signaled that academy status will not protect Nwaneri upon his return. The Gunners boss has been vocal about the need for consistent excellence, stating: "What has to define this football club is to seek for excellence and seek for the best, regardless if you're coming from the academy or abroad... They have to earn it. Not for a week, not for a month, for years. You have to sustain performance and that has to be at the very highest level if we want to win and be where we want to be." This uncompromising stance suggests that Nwaneri’s difficult spell in France could have long-term consequences for his career at the Emirates.
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Pure profit and a summer exit
The financial aspect of Nwaneri’s future is also coming into focus as Arsenal look to balance the books. Because he is a home-grown talent, any potential sale would represent pure profit under the Premier League’s financial rules. Reports suggest that the club may listen to offers for both Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly this summer, with a combined valuation of roughly £100 million ($135m).
With Borussia Dortmund reportedly monitoring the situation, Nwaneri’s time as an Arsenal player may be drawing to a close. His failure to impress in Marseille has not only cost the French club more in loan fees but may also have convinced the Arsenal hierarchy that cashing in on the teenager is the most sensible path forward to fund Arteta's next phase of recruitment. A return to London at the end of the season appears certain, though his stay there may be short-lived.