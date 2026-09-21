AFP
Marseille fans hit out at American owner Frank McCourt with 'Ligue 2 project' jibes during PSG defeat
Crisis deepens at the Velodrome
Angry Marseille supporters made their feelings perfectly clear on Sunday, unfurling hostile banners directed at the club's American owner, McCourt. The protests took place ahead of and during their bitter Ligue 1 clash against PSG at the Stade Velodrome.
The atmosphere quickly soured further as the hosts fell to a 2-1 defeat against their arch-rivals. The loss marked a disastrous milestone for the southern French club. Marseille have now suffered five consecutive defeats across all competitions. Remarkably, this represents the very first time the club has lost four of their opening five matches in a top-flight campaign.
- AFP
Fans mock the Champions Project
The primary source of the fans' anger stems from the unfulfilled promises of McCourt's tenure. When the former Los Angeles Dodgers owner purchased the club in 2016, he aimed to return Marseille to the pinnacle of French football and the European elite.
Upon his arrival, McCourt launched his ambitious "Champions Project," pledging an initial investment of €200 million over four years. However, despite spending significant sums on a myriad of players, the team has entirely failed to achieve stability or sustained success.
Supporters ruthlessly mocked this grand vision from the stands on Sunday. A prominent banner displayed by the furious home crowd read: "2016: Champions Project. 2026: Ligue 2 Project? McCourt Out."
Falling behind in Le Classique
Marseille were once the undisputed kings of French football, dominating the domestic landscape in the late 1980s and early 1990s. They also remain the only French side to have ever lifted the Champions League, achieving the historic feat back in 1993.
However, the balance of power in "Le Classique" has shifted dramatically. While the arrival of high-profile stars in the 1990s originally ignited the fierce rivalry, Marseille have now fallen considerably behind their Parisian counterparts.
Les Parisiens, now the two-time defending European champions following their 2011 takeover by Qatari investors, highlight the widening competitive gulf between the two rivals. Meanwhile, Marseille have not claimed the Ligue 1 title since 2010, and their last trophy of any kind was the now-defunct League Cup in 2012.
- AFP
Difficult days ahead for Genesio
The immediate future looks bleak for Marseille following a chaotic summer that further compounded their current misery. A failure to qualify for the Champions League cost the club millions in vital revenues.
Because of these severe financial constraints, the board was unable to recruit any new players during the recent summer transfer window. This distinct lack of investment has left new head coach Bruno Genesio with a depleted squad and very few tactical options to turn the tide.
With the team now setting unwanted historical records and the fanbase in open revolt against the ownership, Genesio faces a monumental task to stop the rot. Marseille desperately need a result to ease the immense pressure building on McCourt's shoulders.
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