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'He tries to make it one big family!' - Inside Mark van Bommel's tactical setup alongside De Bruyne and Tielemans
Van Bommel establishes clear organizational structure with Belgium squad
According to Nieuwsblad, Belgium head coach Mark van Bommel has set out to build a cohesive, family environment as he settles into his new international role. Midfielder Mandela Keita, who won the Belgian league title under Van Bommel at Royal Antwerp, confirmed the manager's methods remain unchanged.
Keita highlighted that Van Bommel brings instant tactical clarity, organizational stability, and elite man-management to the international setup.
Belgium prepare to face Turkey at Sclessin following an intense period of squad preparation.
- Belga
Manager utilizes De Bruyne and Tielemans to foster squad unity
Van Bommel relies on senior leaders Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, and Romelu Lukaku to create an approachable environment for younger squad members. Keita revealed that the senior trio actively support emerging talents, amplifying the manager's collective vision.
The Parma midfielder praised Van Bommel's ability to instil complete confidence across the roster.
"He is exactly the same as he was back then," Keita stated regarding Van Bommel. "Mark was a really great player; he has a perfect feel for what the group needs. He offers the team stability and organization. His ideas are very clear. And besides that, he tries to make it one big family."
Keita hails Van Bommel's bold tactical decisiveness and communication
Reflecting on Van Bommel's managerial traits, Keita recalled how the Dutch coach never hesitates to make decisive tactical changes during high-stakes matches. He brushed aside media concerns regarding language barriers, insisting Van Bommel communicates effortlessly with every squad member.
Keita pointed to De Bruyne and Tielemans as pivotal figures helping drive Van Bommel's standards on the pitch.
"The other players see it that way too," Keita added. "Kevin, Youri, and Romelu: they are very approachable. The youngsters can always turn to them; we can learn from them. The coach is tactically very strong and he dares to intervene. He can communicate with everyone. Almost everyone understands Dutch, and if not, there is always English."
- Isosport
Belgium prepare for Turkey test as Van Bommel manages squad depth
Van Bommel and his coaching staff complete matchday preparations ahead of hosting Turkey in Liege. With Romeo Lavia managed carefully due to workload, Van Bommel considers starting either Keita or Nicolas Raskin in midfield.
Belgium aim to secure three points as they build momentum under Van Bommel's leadership.
The squad looks to demonstrate their new tactical identity in front of home supporters.
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