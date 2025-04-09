Marcus Rashford told to drop 'bullsh*t' excuses and 'change his personality' if he wants to save Man Utd career with Louis Saha 'upset' by his sudden improvement at Aston Villa
Marcus Rashford has been advised to drop his "bullsh*t" excuses and "change his personality" to save his Manchester United career.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Rashford loaned to Villa in January
- Forward hitting the right notes under Emery
- Saha challenges him to revive career at Man Utd