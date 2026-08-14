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Marcus Rashford tipped to be Man Utd 'best signing' of the summer after Barcelona loan return
United's 'best signing'
Former Chelsea manager and Dutch icon Ruud Gullit believes that Rashford’s return to United could prove to be the ‘best signing' of the summer for Premier League clubs. The England international spent the previous campaign on loan at Barcelona, where he managed to rediscover some of his best form, tallying 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances.
Rashford’s time in Manchester appeared to be up when he joined Barcelona on loan last summer, a deal that was expected to be made permanent in a £26million deal. However, the Catalan giants decided against activating a £26 million option to make the move permanent.
The situation left United in a difficult position, as they had initially hoped to recoup a fee for the high-earning star. While an exit from Old Trafford appeared far more likely earlier in the summer, a lack of serious suitors prepared to meet United’s £40m asking price means the Englishman now looks set to stay.
With his immediate future seemingly resolved, legends of the game are taking notice of his recent growth.
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Gullit hails Rashford's tactical evolution
Speaking about the Rashford prospects, Gullit told Sport Witness: "Marcus Rashford could end up being the best signing. He learned a lot at Barcelona and played much better, with far more freedom, than he ever did at Manchester United.
"Was that his fault, or was it down to the environment at the club? It’s very easy to point fingers at the player. But if he performs well elsewhere, it suggests something was wrong in his previous environment.
"So that could prove to be a fantastic move, for Manchester United if he stays, and performs like he did at Barcelona."
Carrick welcomes back academy graduate
Speaking after United’s pre-season draw with Leeds, Michael Carrick hinted that Rashford was in his plans ahead of the new season. The manager has a long history with the player, dating back to their days as team-mates, and he is eager to see what the forward can produce after his stint in La Liga.
"He’s our player, you know, and he’s come back great. He’s just like any other player," Carrick told ITV1. "I've known Marcus a long time and, you know, he gives us something a little bit different. And he’s been in great spirits since he’s been back. He’s been back two or three days training and it’s just pretty normal, to be honest. And we’re looking forward to the start of the season."
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A point to prove at Old Trafford
The forward now faces a crucial period as he enters the final two years of the lucrative £325,000-per-week contract he signed in 2023. Having watched from the sidelines during the recent friendly against Leeds, Rashford is now expected to travel for the final pre-season fixture against AC Milan.
While the player was previously understood to prefer a clean break from the club to continue his career revival elsewhere, the lack of a suitable permanent offer has forced a change in circumstances. If he can maintain the physical condition and mental sharpness he displayed in Spain, he could provide the clinical edge that United lacked at times last season.
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