Marcus Rashford closes in on permanent Barcelona signing after Man Utd loanee's big-game performance against Atletico Madrid

Rashford was the man of the hour at the Metropolitano, stepping into the void left by the injured Raphinha to deliver a clinical performance. The 28-year-old equalised with a powerful left-footed strike just before half-time, following a sleek exchange with Dani Olmo. Beyond the goal, his statistics told the story of a player fully integrated into Hansi Flick's system, recording 51 touches and creating three clear-cut chances for his team-mates.

His impact wasn't limited to the final third, as the Englishman showed a rare defensive diligence with two ball recoveries. "I am proud to be able to help with a goal that can be decisive in the outcome of La Liga," Rashford noted after the match. His contribution was historic, too, marks as the 300th goal of the Flick era at Barcelona across all competitions.