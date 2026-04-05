AFP
Marcus Rashford closes in on permanent Barcelona signing after Man Utd loanee's big-game performance against Atletico Madrid
Metropolitano masterclass fuels transfer talk
Rashford was the man of the hour at the Metropolitano, stepping into the void left by the injured Raphinha to deliver a clinical performance. The 28-year-old equalised with a powerful left-footed strike just before half-time, following a sleek exchange with Dani Olmo. Beyond the goal, his statistics told the story of a player fully integrated into Hansi Flick's system, recording 51 touches and creating three clear-cut chances for his team-mates.
His impact wasn't limited to the final third, as the Englishman showed a rare defensive diligence with two ball recoveries. "I am proud to be able to help with a goal that can be decisive in the outcome of La Liga," Rashford noted after the match. His contribution was historic, too, marks as the 300th goal of the Flick era at Barcelona across all competitions.
The €30 million question
With 11 goals and 11 assists already this season, Rashford's permanent signing has become a priority discussion in the Camp Nou offices. Barca currently hold a purchase option set at €30 million (£26m/$33m), a figure that looks increasingly like a bargain given his current form. While there have been conflicting reports regarding deadlines, a new report has suggested the clause remains valid until the end of the current campaign. The Catalan giants are reportedly keen to keep the versatile forward but are navigating their usual financial hurdles. Club officials are exploring ways to restructure the deal, potentially through another loan with an obligation to buy or a staggered payment plan. However, his match-winning pedigree in big games is making it difficult for the technical department to consider any other alternatives for the left-wing slot.
Man Utd prepare for ruthless fire sale
Back at Old Trafford, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS hierarchy are planning a massive squad overhaul. United are reportedly aiming to raise a £100m (€115m/$132m) windfall by offloading eight players this summer. Selling Rashford permanently to Barcelona is a key pillar of this strategy, with the Red Devils preferring a clean break and an immediate cash injection over another temporary arrangement.
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Champions League test awaits loanee
The focus now shifts to the Champions League quarter-finals, where Rashford is expected to retain his spot in the starting eleven. If he continues to deliver on the European stage against the same opposition, the pressure on Barcelona president Joan Laporta to finalise the permanent transfer will only intensify. While Barca have also kept tabs on former winger Abde Ezzalzouli as a cheaper alternative, Rashford’s immediate chemistry with Lamine Yamal and the rest of the attacking unit has made him the preferred choice.