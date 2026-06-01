Marcus Rashford to Arsenal? Gunners ‘could come calling’ for Man Utd-owned forward as Barcelona refuse to pay £26m permanent transfer option on 14-goal loan star

Arsenal have emerged as a potential destination for Rashford this summer, with the forward’s entourage believing the Gunners could "come knocking" if the price is right, according to Daily Mail. The Manchester United-owned star has spent the season on loan at Barcelona, where he has revitalised his career under Hansi Flick, but financial constraints at the Camp Nou have cast doubt on a permanent stay.

While Rashford remains happy in Spain, Barcelona are reportedly reluctant to trigger their £26 million permanent purchase option due financial constraint. This uncertainty has alerted several European heavyweights, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich all keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old’s situation as he prepares to permanently sever ties with United.