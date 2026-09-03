AFP
'It's been an honor' – World Cup winner Marcos Llorente retires from international football with Spain aged 31
A shocking exit at the peak
In a move that has caught many supporters by surprise, Llorente has confirmed his permanent retirement from the Spanish national team. The Atletico Madrid standout, who recently helped steer Spain to glory at the 2026 World Cup held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, believes now is the right moment to step away from the international stage.
Llorente took to social media to share his decision, penning an emotional farewell to the fans and his team-mates. The former Real Madrid man acknowledged that his timing might seem strange to those on the outside, but he insisted the choice was deeply personal. He finishes his international career with 27 caps, having represented his country at two World Cups and one European Championship.
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Reflecting on a golden era
The midfielder-turned-defender provided a heartfelt statement regarding his departure. Llorente said: 'After thinking about it for a long time, I have decided to close my stage with the National Team. I am aware that I am still young and that, perhaps, if I continued doing things well, I would still have years left to continue playing in this shirt. I know many of you won't understand, and I probably wouldn't have understood it from the outside either. But it's a personal decision, very carefully considered and, above all, deeply felt.'
He continued by clarifying that the result of the recent tournament did not dictate his path: 'Regardless of whether I had gone to the World Cup or not, or whether we had won or not, I had already made this decision. I can only be infinitely grateful to all the people I have met during these years who have made it possible for my family and me to experience unique and unforgettable moments. I'll cherish everything I've experienced, but above all, these last 52 days. With a wonderful group that fought until the very end to put Spain on top. And they did. It's been an honor to represent my country and be part of this story. Thank you for everything. Hugs to all.'
From debut to World Champion
Llorente's international career saw him rise through the ranks, featuring for the Under-19 and Under-21 sides before making the leap to the senior team. His first senior appearance came against the Netherlands in 2020 at the Amsterdam Arena. Interestingly, he also debuted for the youth ranks against the same opposition in Katwijk aan Zee under Luis de la Fuente, who eventually led the senior team during Llorente's final years.
Although he was a prominent figure during the Luis Enrique era, Llorente faced challenges maintaining his starting spot. He was notably left out of the squad for the most recent European Championship, as De la Fuente opted for veteran Jesus Navas and Dani Carvajal in the right-back positions.
- AFP
Ongoing focus with Atletico Madrid
Llorente has featured in all three of Atletico Madrid's opening matches this season, helping Diego Simeone's side collect two wins and a draw. The unbeaten start leaves the capital club sitting third in the La Liga standings as they look to build early momentum in the title race.
The versatile midfielder already boasts domestic silverware with the club, having played a key role in Atletico Madrid's La Liga title triumph during the 2020-21 campaign. His dynamic performances that season proved crucial in securing the league crown for Simeone's side.
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