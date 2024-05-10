Marco Reus x Lionel Messi?! Borussia Dortmund star linked with Inter Miami move after announcing Bundesliga exit but St Louis CITY and Al-Nassr could rival Tata Martino's side
Borussia Dortmund icon Marco Reus announced earlier this month that he would leave this summer and he has been linked with a move to Inter Miami.
- Reus set to leave Dortmund this summer
- Linked with move to Messi's Inter Miami
- Also linked with St. Louis CITY and Al-Nassr