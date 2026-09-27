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'Age is only a number!' – Marco Pasalic speaks out on Luka Modric legend after firing Croatia to win
Pasalic fires Croatia to victory in Bilic's dream debut
Midfielder Marco Pasalic netted the match-winning goal as Croatia claimed an impressive 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Czechia in Prague. Fourteen years after his first managerial tenure ended, returning head coach Slaven Bilic celebrated a triumphant return to the dugout thanks to Pasalic's second-half strike following Luka Modric's opener.
Pasalic provided the lethal touch inside the box, capitalizing on Croatia's dominant midfield display to secure three points.
The victory ensures Croatia start their Nations League campaign on a high note.
- AFP
Goalscorer Pasalic leads glowing tributes to ageless Modric
Speaking to UEFA after the match, Pasalic expressed pure joy for his captain Modric, who had broken the deadlock with a brilliant strike. The midfielder marveled at Modric's physical condition and technical authority, claiming his skipper defies the laws of aging.
Pasalic highlighted that Modric's presence on the pitch remains the defining element for the national team.
"The first goal from Luka Modric was excellent! I am really happy for him!" Pasalic stated. "He proves that age is only a number! On the pitch, he makes the difference and is truly a legend."
Kovacic and Bilic praise immediate squad chemistry
Beyond Pasalic's goal and Modric's brilliance, midfielder Mateo Kovacic highlighted how seamlessly the squad adapted to Bilic's tactical demands. Kovacic paid tribute to former coach Zlatko Dalic before noting that Bilic's return instantly brought energy and unity to the team.
Czech coach Santi Denia expressed disappointment at his debut defeat, urging his team to bounce back against England.
"First, I have to thank Zlatko Dalic for everything," Kovacic noted. "But with Bilic, everything clicked immediately, and everyone is working together as one."
- ZUMA Press Wire
Croatia prepare for Seville trip to face world champions Spain
Pasalic and Croatia now turn their focus to a blockbuster international clash as they travel to Seville to face world champions Spain on Tuesday. Bilic's side look to carry their momentum into the fixture to solidify top spot in their Nations League group.
Czechia prepare to host England in Prague on the same evening under new manager Santi Denia.
Pasalic aims to maintain his scoring form in Spain.
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