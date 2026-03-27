Marcelo Bielsa explains why he has not returned to Leeds in four years since emotional Elland Road sacking

Speaking ahead of Uruguay's clash with England, Bielsa offered a rare, sentimental glimpse into his psyche regarding his former employers. He explained: "I have not been back because of the feelings of nostalgia. Sometimes we have to resist the feeling of going back and I want to keep those feelings of nostalgia.

"Being at Leeds gave me the most beautiful memories and one of the best gifts football has given me. The power that English football really has is based on the fans and the unconditional love of the supporters to build a great league. This English league would not be what it is if it were not for how their fans feel. For me, I was at Leeds for four years.

“But in three games, my team conceded 14 goals and it would be very difficult to survive that. I always understood it (getting the sack) as justified."

He added: “I wish that Leeds will be able to stay up because that is where they should be. The club is an institution with resources and footballers good enough to keep them up.”