Getty Images Sport
'Nobody was interested in what I transmitted' - Marcelo Bielsa bids 'very painful' goodbye to Uruguay job in 100-minute press conference
'Nobody was interested in what I transmitted'
In typical "El Loco" fashion, Bielsa did not hold back during his final media appearance, questioning whether his tactical philosophy had left any lasting impact on the Uruguayan game. Despite three years at the helm, the 70-year-old expressed a deep sense of isolation, suggesting his methods were largely ignored by those around him.
"What I have absolute certainty of is that nobody cares what I know," he said. "I know when someone cares what I know. Nothing I tried to transmit was important, at any level. That was never important from my point of view.
"I don’t see anything bad in it - other people aren’t interested in learning what I know. Case closed. Nobody was interested in what I transmitted, I don’t have the smallest doubt of that.
"I’ve experienced it in the same way that an engineer who lived in Australia and wanted to be a manager in Montevideo came over. I said 'OK, come over', I told him what I know and he accepted it and is now working in Uruguayan football. He’s the only one who I remember being interested."
- Getty Images Sport
Data-driven defense of World Cup failure
Uruguay’s elimination came as a massive shock, with the South American giants picking up just two points in Group H. However, Bielsa argued that the statistics suggested they deserved far more from their fixtures against Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde, and Spain.
"I can perfectly explain why we should have finished the group with seven points," Bielsa insisted. "There’s not a serious, thoughtful, meditated and explained analysis which doesn’t see us winning against Saudi Arabia, which doesn’t see us winning against Cape Verde and which doesn’t see us drawing with Spain. We were sufficiently united as to run 20 percent more than Saudi Arabia, 30 percent more than Cape Verde and 25 percent more than Spain."
The Muslera situation explained
One of the most bizarre moments of Uruguay’s final match was the half-time substitution of veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera. Bielsa revealed that the keeper, who had been suffering from a fever, effectively substituted himself after a high-profile error allowed Alex Baena to score for Spain. It was a moment of mental fragility that Bielsa admitted he had never encountered before in his long coaching career.
"It’s never happened to me that a player asked to be replaced because of the effect of errors he committed on his spirit," Bielsa explained. "Muslera told me he was so stricken by the error he committed that he preferred to stop playing because the group’s possibilities were intact and he wasn’t in the best condition to face up to that second half, when we had everything to achieve."
- Getty Images Sport
Apologies for media outbursts
Bielsa concluded his marathon session by addressing his friction with the media and his viral FIFA official photo. The former Leeds United boss apologized for snapping at pitchside reporters following the loss to Spain, citing the emotional toll of the defeat as the reason for his lack of composure under the intense glare of the cameras.
"I wanted to make reference to something, an apology, in inverted commas. When they took my photo for FIFA, I’m no good at posing for photos. And the second thing I wanted to refer to was after the game against Spain, when there’s obligations with the companies who buy the rights to give a certain quantity of interviews. They manage times of anguish as if they were times of happiness. I reacted against the delay in the questions which I was obliged to answer and I reacted because they waited, waited and I was overcome with pain. That’s why I perhaps wasn’t as polite as I should have been."