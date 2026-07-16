'Should have carried on pushing!' - Marc Guehi appears to question Thomas Tuchel's tactics after England's World Cup semi-final collapse vs Argentina

Tuchel's side had just 12 per cent possession between Gordon's opener and Martinez's 92nd-minute winner, with the England boss shifting to a 5-4-1 formation during that period by introducing Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn and Nico O'Reilly. The tactical switch has drawn heavy criticism from a host of pundits, including Wayne Rooney, with Guehi's comments suggesting the sentiment was shared within the squad.

"The decisions Thomas Tuchel has made, we have to be honest, have cost us tonight," Rooney said. "If you’re an attacking player on that pitch and you go 1-0 up and you see the changes which the manager’s making, you’re losing belief, there’s only so many times you can get away with it.

"Then you start thinking, Oh no, we’re going to sit back for this long; how are we going to get through this? It’s a panic; it’s a real panic; You can’t go a goal up and then surrender the ball and surrender any opportunity of going to try and get the second goal, because that’s what you want to do."