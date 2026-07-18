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Spain star Marc Cucurella makes shock retirement pledge before World Cup final against Argentina
Cucurella sets retirement target before final
Cucurella has said he will retire from international football if Spain defeat Argentina in the World Cup final. The defender has played every minute of Spain's run to the showpiece in North America and believes lifting the trophy would leave him with nothing left to achieve for his country.
Having already won the European Championship in 2024, the 27-year-old feels completing the international double would be the perfect way to end his Spain career. He has become a key figure under De la Fuente and an ever-present in Spain's defence throughout the tournament. Away from his retirement pledge, Cucurella has also promised to honour his manager with a tattoo should Spain be crowned world champions.
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Cucurella explains his decision
Speaking to L'Equipe, Cucurella explained why he is prepared to walk away from the national team if Spain lift the World Cup. The defender said that winning the two biggest international honours would represent the perfect ending to his career with La Roja.
"If we win the World Cup, I'll call Luis the next day and tell him not to count on me anymore, that I'm retiring from the national team," he said. "With a European Championship and a World Cup, I can't do any better."
Tattoos challenges
The retirement talk is not the only promise Cucurella has made. Known for his eccentric personality and hair, the defender has also pledged to undergo some permanent body art to honour the man who has led Spain back to the top of the international game. It seems that if La Roja can navigate their way past the defending champions, the 27-year-old will head straight to the tattoo parlour for a very specific design.
Cucurella confirmed his plan to pay tribute to De la Fuente during an interview with Fox Sports, saying: "I would get a little tattoo of Spain manager Luis de la Fuente's face on my bicep if we were to win the World Cup."
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One final hurdle against Argentina
Spain now face defending champions Argentina with the chance to win their second World Cup title. For Cucurella, the final could also mark his last appearance in a Spain shirt if he follows through on his retirement promise. Whether he keeps that pledge remains to be seen, but his immediate focus will be helping Spain contain Argentina and complete their journey with the biggest prize in international football.
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