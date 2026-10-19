Getty Images Sport
'Rome was a lesson!' – Marc Cucurella explains why Real Madrid refused to relax against Sevilla
Cucurella demands total intensity following Roma scare
Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella insisted the squad must maintain maximum concentration following their 4-1 win over Sevilla. Reflecting on a hectic eight-day stretch, the left-back noted that a difficult midweek fixture against Roma taught the team valuable lessons.
Cucurella played the full 90 minutes against Sevilla, contributing both defensively and in possession.
He praised his team-mates for applying high intensity from the opening whistle.
- Alterphotos
Full-back warns against dropping performance levels
Speaking post-match, Cucurella explained how European struggles shaped their approach to domestic duties. "In the end, when you win, everything is better and easier," Cucurella said. "We had a scare on Wednesday in Rome, but we managed to turn it around."
"That served as a lesson that we have to give 100 per cent in every game and cannot relax for a single minute."
"I think we demonstrated that today. We played a great game, and everyone contributed their part."
Cucurella highlights importance of full squad availability
Cucurella emphasized that competing across multiple competitions requires every player to make an impact, whether starting or coming off the bench. "This is a team sport, 11 against 11, plus the players on the bench," he noted.
"Everyone, with the minutes they have, must contribute, and the most important thing is the team."
"Today, different players scored, and everyone tries to contribute. This is the path to follow."
- ZUMA Press Wire
Madrid prepare for crucial European clash
With players returning from injury, Cucurella believes Real Madrid are growing stronger as the season progresses.
The Spanish giants turn their attention to Wednesday's Champions League match against RB Leipzig.
Cucurella and his team-mates aim to secure three vital points at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting