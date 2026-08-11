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Marc Cucurella believes Real Madrid are set to have a great year under Jose Mourinho
Mourinho factor driving Madrid optimism
The Spanish international has already been impressed by the impact the Portuguese manager has had on the squad during their initial training sessions together. Speaking to Real Madrid TV after his first day of training with the squad, Cucurella shared his early impressions of the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss.
When asked specifically about what the veteran coach had brought to the training ground since his arrival, the left-back said: "A lot of confidence and naturalness. We have to do what we know out on the field, and above all, enjoy ourselves. I think what we all want is to win and to have a great year."
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Fulfilling a childhood dream in the capital
Despite his previous ties to Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, Cucurella admitted that the lure of the 15-time European champions was simply too strong to ignore when the offer arrived. The defender, who helped Spain to World Cup glory before finalising his move to Madrid, described the club as the pinnacle of the sport. The chance to join a project led by Mourinho and play for what he considers "Europe's biggest club" was a primary factor in his decision to return to Spain following a successful four-year stint in the Premier League with Brighton and Chelsea.
"As a kid starting out playing football, then having the opportunity to play for a club like this, it's very hard to turn down," Cucurella said. "When the opportunity came, I didn't hesitate for a second. As a spectator, I've seen all those magical nights, those comebacks at the Bernabeu, all the Champions League titles they've lifted. Having the chance to experience it first-hand and be a part of it is a huge responsibility, but also a very beautiful and important challenge."
A privilege to wear the famous white shirt
The move represents a major milestone for the 28-year-old, who made 163 appearances for Chelsea and helped them secure the Conference League and Club World Cup in 2025. Joining a star-studded recruitment drive that includes Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate, and Denzel Dumfries, Cucurella is acutely aware of the standards expected at Madrid. He views this transfer not just as a career move, but as a validation of his hard work across various clubs including Getafe and Eibar before his breakthrough in England.
"It's an honour – not many people can say they've worn this jersey. We've seen great legends here, it's a club with a lot of history, the biggest in Europe. Being here today is a privilege, an honour, and above all, a reward for all the effort I've put into my career," he added.
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Preparation for the new La Liga campaign
Madrid's preparations are now reaching a critical phase as the start of the new season approaches. The squad is set to face further pre-season tests against Deportivo de A Coruna and Schalke before the competitive action gets underway. These fixtures will allow Mourinho to further integrate his new signings and fine-tune the tactical approach he expects his side to employ throughout the year. The journey towards silverware officially begins on August 22, when Madrid open their La Liga campaign with an away trip to face Espanyol.
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