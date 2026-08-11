Marc Cucurella believes Real Madrid are set to have a great year under Jose Mourinho

The Spanish international has already been impressed by the impact the Portuguese manager has had on the squad during their initial training sessions together. Speaking to Real Madrid TV after his first day of training with the squad, Cucurella shared his early impressions of the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss.

When asked specifically about what the veteran coach had brought to the training ground since his arrival, the left-back said: "A lot of confidence and naturalness. We have to do what we know out on the field, and above all, enjoy ourselves. I think what we all want is to win and to have a great year."