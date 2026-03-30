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Marc Cucurella admits Barcelona return would be 'difficult to refuse' as Chelsea defender discusses future away from Stamford Bridge
A long journey from La Masia to London
Cucurella has not ruled out rejoining the club where his career truly began. The 27-year-old’s path to the Premier League was far from simple. Having started in Espanyol's youth setup, he joined the famous La Masia academy in 2012 and secured a Copa del Rey title with the Catalan side in 2018 after making a seven-minute cameo in the first round - his only senior appearance for the club. To find regular football, the defender embarked on loan spells with Eibar and Getafe before moving to England. Brighton signed him for €20 million in the summer of 2021, and just one year later, the Blues secured his services for a massive €65.3m fee.
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Continental success and consistent stats
Since arriving at Stamford Bridge, the full-back has cemented his place as a crucial asset and enjoyed tremendous success, lifting the Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup as well as winning the European Championship with Spain in 2024. This season alone, he has amassed 41 appearances across all competitions. However, when asked about the allure of his boyhood side, the defender was completely honest. He stated: “It would be difficult to refuse. It’s not just about me. I’d have to think about my family. If it happens, it happens, and we’ll see what decision is made. You always think about going back. [But] I’m very happy there [in England], and so is my family. I’ll leave it for a few years from now.”
Chelsea dressing room uncertainty
These latest comments arrive at a time of heightened speculation regarding several senior stars. With Enzo Fernandez recently linked with a high-profile switch to Real Madrid, the London outfit face a difficult task keeping their core group focused.
This uncertainty is compounded by the team's recent struggles on the pitch. Chelsea have endured a noticeable decline, highlighted by their painful exit from the Champions League. The Blues were eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, suffering a heavy 5-2 defeat in France before losing 3-0 at home. Domestically, they are sitting sixth in the Premier League table with 48 points, desperately chasing European qualification amid a challenging period for the dressing room.
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What next for the Spanish star?
Looking ahead, the immediate focus remains on finishing the campaign strongly. Internationally, Spain have a friendly against Egypt on March 31, serving as vital preparation for the World Cup next summer. Domestically, the club still have a gruelling run-in as they fight for a top-four finish. Their schedule includes an FA Cup quarter-final against Port Vale on April 4, followed by massive league clashes. They will host Manchester City and Manchester United in mid-April, before travelling to face Brighton. In May, they have daunting tests against Liverpool and Tottenham, requiring maximum focus to salvage their season.