'You start to doubt yourself' - Marc-Andre ter Stegen opens up on brutal injury nightmare and the 'ups and downs' of rehab as he reclaims Germany No.1 spot under Jurgen Klopp

The excitement of returning to the fold is palpable for the keeper, who hasn't featured for his country since a 2-0 defeat against France in June 2025. Having spent so long watching from the stands, the goalkeeper admits he has gained a fresh perspective on his career. He is no longer taking his health for granted, viewing every training session and match as a privilege.

"For me, it's always something special to be back here. Especially after a time when things haven't gone as planned, when your body hasn't been cooperating, then you appreciate it all the more. I believe I've worked hard to get back to this point," he noted.

"And accordingly, I'm incredibly happy and I'm also looking forward to meeting many new faces: old acquaintances, old friends who are here and simply starting afresh and giving our best for the team, for ourselves, and for you. I'm simply delighted, and that's why I'm beaming. I'm just happy to be back at 100 percent, with the national team, and able to be on the pitch and hopefully play successful football. That's what we all want."