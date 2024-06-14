Are there really ‘many years’ left in Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry? Former USMNT stars Alexi Lalas & Stuart Holden explain why GOAT battle could continue to 2026 World Cup
Stuart Holden believes there are “many years” left in the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry, while Alexi Lalas is intrigued by the battle.
- Legends assured of standings among the greats
- Maintaining remarkable levels of performance
- Could have more tournaments left in them