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imago-sport-1083429956.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Adhe Makayasa

'Having 15 points out of 18 is not easy' - Manuel Pellegrini refuses to get carried away despite Real Betis' flying start in La Liga

M. Pellegrini
Real Betis vs Getafe
Real Betis
Getafe
LaLiga

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has refused to get carried away despite extending his side's remarkable start to the domestic campaign with a gritty 1-0 victory over Getafe on Thursday night. The Chilean tactician watched his team claim a fifth league win from six matches, keeping them level on 15 points with second-placed Real Madrid.

  • Ezzalzouli strike downs visitors

    The hosts secured their fourth straight win in all competitions through a close-range finish from Abde Ezzalzouli right before half-time. It was a tough match against a defensive opponent before the visitors went down to ten men after a red card for Mario Martin. This narrow 1-0 victory sealed all three points in front of the Benito Villamarin crowd following a physical battle.

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  • imago-sport-1083431748.jpgPressinphoto

    Postmatch analysis highlights discipline

    The Chilean tactician was very pleased with his squad's resilience during a busy schedule, especially after claiming an away win against French Ligue 1 leaders Lille in their Champions League opener.

    Reflecting on the team's strong start to the season, Pellegrini said: "I'm very pleased. Having 15 points out of 18 is not easy, especially when slotting in an away Champions League match against the French league leaders and winning it. I think it is a very motivating start with very high demands, to keep pushing to finish as high as possible."

    Addressing Getafe's stubborn defence under Jose Bordalas, he added: "Getafe are a tough side; they defend resolutely and are very physical. Fortunately, we managed to score that goal. We created three or four fairly clear-cut chances.

    "The team performed very well defensively; they barely threatened our goal. If you can't score more than once, you have to know how to keep a clean sheet, but always maintaining possession in the opposition half and looking for that second goal."

  • Impressive return fuels momentum

    This impressive return keeps Los Verdiblancos third in the table, behind Los Blancos only on goal difference and three points adrift of a flawless Barcelona. The consistency shown by the former Malaga manager's side follows a 2-1 away win at Villarreal and an exciting 3-2 victory over Lille. Their only setback so far was a heavy 5-2 defeat at Levante on matchday three.

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  • imago-sport-1083432783.jpgAgenciaLOF

    Upcoming away trip beckons

    The team is now focused on maintaining their momentum as they prepare to visit Deportivo A Coruna on Sunday, September 20. The match at the Riazor Stadium is their final test before domestic football pauses for the international break. Betis will aim for all three points again to stay in touch with the leaders before the two-week break.

LaLiga
Getafe crest
Getafe
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Malaga crest
Malaga
MAL
LaLiga
Deportivo de A Coruna crest
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
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