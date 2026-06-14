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Manuel Neuer starts for Germany in World Cup opener as 40-year-old Bayern goalkeeper features for first time since Euro 2024
Nagelsmann confirms starting role
Nagelsmann has ended the speculation surrounding his goalkeeping hierarchy by confirming that Neuer will start against Curacao on Sunday. The 40-year-old Bayern Munich icon has recovered from a recent calf injury that saw him miss warm-up friendlies against Finland and the United States, leaving the path clear for him to reclaim his spot between the posts.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference in Houston, the 38-year-old manager delivered a positive fitness update for the entire squad. "All the players are fit and Manu will start," the coach announced in a press conference, while also noting that Nathaniel Brown and Jamal Musiala are also set to feature in the starting XI for the Group E curtain-raiser.
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A massive comeback for the veteran
The match at Houston Stadium marks a significant milestone for Neuer, representing his first appearance for the national team in 710 days. His last outing for Germany came during the Euro 2024 quarter-final defeat to Spain, after which he initially stepped away from international football before being or persuaded to return for one final pursuit of global glory.
Despite his age, Neuer remains a vital figure for both club and country. He played a pivotal role in Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title success and their run to the Champions League semi-finals last term. By taking to the field on Sunday, he will further cement his legacy as one of the game's greatest ever shot-stoppers, defying the odds to remain Germany's number one well into his 40s.
Klopp clarifies Musiala comments
While Neuer’s return is the headline, the inclusion of Musiala remains a talking point following recent tactical debates. Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp found himself at the centre of a minor storm after suggesting Deniz Undav might be a better fit for certain scenarios, but he has since moved to clarify that was not meant as criticism of the young Bayern attacker.
"It has been brought to our attention that it was discussed a bit. I have been dealing with people in a leadership position for 25 years in my life. And it is important what you say, but much more important is what the person you are saying it to understands," Klopp stated. "We want the boy to get the feeling for himself again very quickly, that he trusts himself. And of course, that is not the case at the moment. He has had too few games for that."
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Warning against World Cup debutants
Germany enters the tournament as heavy favourites against Curacao, who are participating in their first-ever World Cup. However, Nagelsmann has warned his side against any complacency, noting that opponents with nothing to lose can be the most dangerous. The German boss expects a tough tactical battle against the Caribbean nation, who are led by the experienced Dick Advocaat.
"You never win a match just because you're favorites. We will win a match only if we produce a perfect performance," Nagelsmann explained. He further added: "The most important thing in the first game of a major tournament is the three points. Of course we want to play a good game, but the win is the most important thing for the confidence."
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