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Manuel Neuer has no regrets over Germany return despite 'painful and extremely disappointing' World Cup exit against Paraguay
A bittersweet international farewell
Neuer has officially called time on his international career for the second time, bringing a definitive end to his storied journey with the German national team. The 40-year-old Bayern Munich captain had initially stepped away after Euro 2024, but he opted to return for the World Cup in North America after Marc-Andre der Stegen was ruled out of the tournament with injury.
However, the fairytale return failed to materialise as Germany were dumped out of the competition in the round of 32 following a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay. Despite the premature exit, Neuer maintains that he was right to pull on the gloves for his country one last time, expressing his pride in representing the four-time world champions on the global stage.
Neuer reflects on World Cup disappointment
Taking to social media to confirm his departure from the international scene, Neuer did not hide his frustration regarding Germany's performance in the tournament. The veteran shot-stopper admitted that the team failed to meet the high standards expected of them, continuing a dismal run of form in recent World Cups; since lifting the trophy with Neuer in 2014, Germany suffered consecutive group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022, before this latest round-of-32 collapse under Julian Nagelsmann despite the talent available within the squad.
Neuer wrote on Instagram: "It has always been an honour! The early exit from the World Cup is extremely disappointing. We clearly fell short of expectations and should have progressed further in this tournament. This ending is very painful. I made a conscious decision to play for Germany one more time. Firstly, because wearing the national team jersey has always filled me with deep pride."
Mental toughness and veteran leadership
The decision to return at the age of 40 was driven by a desire to help the next generation of German stars find their footing. Neuer believed his experience across four previous World Cup cycles would be invaluable to the younger members of the dressing room, even if he failed to produce his usual moments of magic on the pitch. The veteran goalkeeper struggled throughout the tournament, failing to keep a single clean sheet; he conceded in the 7-1 win over Curaçao and the 2-1 victory against Ivory Coast, was blamed directly for the decisive goal in a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador, and finally conceded in the 1-1 draw with Paraguay before Germany's eventual shootout exit.
"Secondly, because at 40 years old and with the experience of four World Cup tournaments, I wanted to support the young players both on and off the pitch in the best way possible and help German football," Neuer explained. "Despite the bitter end, I don't regret this decision for a second. My disappointment is indescribable, yet I feel immense gratitude. Thank you for your support over all these years and during this tournament."
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The end of a legendary international career
Neuer's retirement marks the end of an era for German football, as one of the last remaining links to the 2014 World Cup-winning side departs. He officially brings down the curtain on a legendary international career with 128 caps for Germany, which included 23 World Cup appearances since his debut in 2010 when Die Mannschaft finished third. Across those World Cup matches, the iconic shot-stopper conceded 21 goals while keeping seven clean sheets.