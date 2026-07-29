Manuel Neuer confirms he plans to retire at end of 2026-27 season as Bayern Munich icon aims to sign off with third Champions League crown

Despite the looming retirement, Neuer remains as competitive as ever, with his sights firmly set on European glory. The veteran shot-stopper has already collected two Champions League winners' medals during his time with Bayern, and the motivation to secure a third remains the driving force behind his daily work. Last season ended in heartbreak with a semi-final exit against Paris Saint-Germain, but Neuer believes the current squad is more than capable of returning to the pinnacle of European football before he finally calls it a day.

"Our goals are all the goals we can achieve," explained Neuer, who won his record-equalling 13th Bundesliga title last term. "We've always said throughout last season that every match is the most important one. That's the mindset we're taking into this season too – we want to beat everyone. I believe we've had a good season and that, with this team, we have the potential to beat everyone and achieve all our goals."