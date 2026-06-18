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Manuel Neuer confirms he will retire from Germany duty again after 2026 World Cup as he bids to sign off with second global crown
A final international chapter for Germany's No.1
The 40-year-old Bayern Munich icon had previously hung up his gloves for Die Mannschaft after Euro 2024, but he was convinced to return to the fold after showing vintage form at club level.
Speaking at a press conference, Neuer explained the reasoning behind his initial departure. "I stepped back in 2024 with a good reason after a good home Euro. For me it was the right decision. It felt right," he told reporters. "It would have been too much of a sporting burden for me (to have kept playing for the national team) for the last two years."
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The clear road to retirement
Despite his successful reintegration into the starting XI under Nagelsmann, Neuer is adamant that there will be no further U-turns regarding his future. He is relishing his fifth consecutive World Cup appearance but is already preparing for life after the national team once the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico concludes.
Neuer was emphatic about his plans, stating: "For me it is clear that this is my last tournament. I do not plan to be there in two years time for the next Euro. In the last days I have dealt with the fact that these are the last games for Germany. But I want to look forward to all the games and not to any goodbye shirts."
Managing the goalkeeping hierarchy
Neuer’s return pushed Oliver Baumann back to the bench, despite the Hoffenheim keeper being touted as the tournament's starter during Neuer's absence. However, the veteran shot-stopper insists there is no friction within the camp following his performance in the 7-1 opening win over Curacao, which marked his first Germany appearance in two years.
"We work together with Oliver. We support each other and train for the team. After coming together we discussed things and talked about how it came about (with my return)," Neuer explained. This collaborative environment is seen as vital as Germany looks to banish the ghosts of recent group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022.
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Chasing his second World Cup title
As Germany prepare to face the Ivory Coast on Saturday, Neuer is focused on the immediate task of securing a spot in the knockout rounds. A victory would ensure safe passage with a game to spare, allowing the veteran shot-stopper to dream of becoming the first German player in history to win two World Cups.
"This is our goal. We have everything in our own hands. We don't want to look back at past World Cups," Neuer said. "The team does not deal with that. We look at the next step and the next step is Ivory Coast. To qualify after the second game would be special and would allow us to look a bit further ahead. It is an absolute present to be here again. It would be very special to do it a second time but if I did not see the chance that we could do it, I would not be sitting here."
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