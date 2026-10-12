'We won't be friends!' – Manuel Akanji makes bold Yann Sommer admission ahead of San Siro clash

Inter Milan defender Manuel Akanji addressed reporters at the Inter Training Centre ahead of their UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 tie against Club Brugge. The Nerazzurri host the Belgian outfit at San Siro aiming to secure their first European victory of the season following an opening matchday defeat to Real Madrid.

Akanji stressed the importance of securing a top-eight finish in the new league phase to secure direct knockout qualification.

The Swiss centre-back insisted the squad must focus purely on Tuesday's match before looking ahead to future European fixtures.