Manchester United plot £50 million transfer for Brighton defender Ferdi Kadioglu after Carlos Baleba signing

Manchester United have officially announced the arrival of Baleba, but their business with Brighton might not be concluded just yet. discussions have already commenced regarding a potential £50m transfer for Kadioglu.

The Old Trafford hierarchy have identified the defender as their primary target for the left-back position. A previous report from Turkiye suggested that the club were preparing a £40m offer, but the asking price appears to have increased. Reports in Turkish media also noted that Kadioglu's former club, Fenerbahce, are owed 10% of any future transfer fee, which could explain the higher valuation demanded by Brighton.