'Prima-donnas who don't care' - Manchester United legend rips into 'average' players and insists Red Devils must back 'perfect' manager Ruben Amorim

Manchester United icon David May has offered unwavering support to manager Ruben Amorim as the Portuguese tactician takes bold steps to reshape the club’s culture. The Red Devils boss has taken a no-nonsense approach ahead of the 2025-26 season by barring five superstars, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrrell Malacia, from rejoining the squad for pre-season training.