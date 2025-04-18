The Red Devils came back from the dead at Old Trafford on Thursday night but is the 5-4 win over Lyon their finest ever fightback?

"Football, bloody hell!" - What is it about Manchester United and epic European nights? When it comes to the Red Devils, one should always expect the unexpected. Even by United's incredibly high standards, though, what unfolded at Old Trafford on Thursday night was beyond belief.

With Ruben Amorim's side trailing Lyon 4-2 with six minutes of extra time remaining, Rio Ferdinand said on commentary for TNT Sports that his old side needed "more than a miracle". Remarkably, that's exactly what they delivered. United scored three times during a ridiculously chaotic conclusion to triumph 5-4 on the night, and 7-6 on aggregate, to progress to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

It was pure madness. Ferdinand said he'd never seen anything like it, while his former team-mate Darren Fletcher labelled it "one of the most remarkable nights this stadium has ever seen in European competition". But where does it rank among United's most remarkable comebacks in continental competition overall? GOAL counts down the greatest demonstrations of their 'never-say-die' spirit below...