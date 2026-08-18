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Manchester United issue hands-off warning over Bruno Fernandes as Galatasaray and Italian giants circle
Old Trafford shuts the door on potential suitors
The Red Devils intend to reject any and all offers for the 31-year-old midfielder before next month’s transfer deadline, regardless of the financial package proposed. Senior sources at Old Trafford have indicated that any club looking to lure the Portuguese international away would simply be wasting their time, as he remains the central pillar of the team’s tactical setup under the current sporting project, per BBC Sport.
This firm stance follows reports that several high-profile clubs were beginning to circle the United skipper. Turkish giants Galatasaray, along with Serie A heavyweights Juventus and AC Milan, were all considering whether to test United's resolve. Galatasaray, in particular, were thought to be preparing a deal that could reach a final fee of 50 million euros (£42.7 million). However, United have moved quickly to shut down any speculation, ensuring that their captain remains focused on the upcoming Premier League season rather than a move abroad.
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A change in stance from the Saudi interest
The club's current uncompromising position represents a significant shift from the internal dynamics of twelve months ago. Last summer, United officials informed Fernandes that it was essentially his call whether to accept a mammoth offer put to him by Saudi Pro-League outfit Al-Hilal. This previous approach did not sit well with the player, as the Portuguese later admitted he felt "hurt" by that stance. The midfielder felt that the club’s willingness to let him choose indicated they did not view him as indispensable at that specific moment in time.
Determined not to repeat that mistake, the new hierarchy at United has made their position entirely clear this time around. While club sources confirm there have been no formal bids for the 31-year-old yet, they have been proactive in briefing that he is not for sale at any price. This proactive communication serves to reassure both the player and the fanbase of his value to the organization.
Contract situation and fan influence
Fernandes has one year left on his current deal, with an option for an additional season. It is known he would prefer to stay at the club where he has become a household name and a fan favourite since his arrival from Sporting CP. A £57m release clause in the Portugal international's contract has now expired, giving United total control over his future in the market.
While United are in a strong negotiating position, the enthusiastic reception for Fernandes in Dublin for last week's pre-season encounter with Leeds would have left the club in no doubt that supporters would react badly if it was not clear they are doing everything possible to keep their talisman. The connection between the player and the Old Trafford faithful remains one of the strongest in the Premier League.
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Record-breaking impact at Old Trafford
Fernandes recorded a Premier League record 21 assists last season and is favourite to be crowned PFA Player of the Year for 2025-26 in Manchester next week. His statistical output remains among the best in world football, and replacing his creativity and leadership would be an almost impossible task in the current market. By removing him from the transfer list, United are prioritizing stability and performance over financial gain. As the Premier League season approaches, United are focusing all their efforts on strengthening the squad around Fernandes rather than looking for his replacement.
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