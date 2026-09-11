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Manchester United ban 685 fan accounts and sanction hundreds more following extensive ticket touting investigation
Manchester United conclude ticket touting probe
According to the BBC, Manchester United have officially banned 685 accounts and handed out sanctions or warnings to 464 supporters following a thorough ticket touting investigation.
The club initiated their probe in July, which initially sparked widespread protests from supporters who feared they would have their season tickets confiscated without proper explanation.
Following the backlash, the club admitted they underestimated how many fans share account details and acknowledged their initial actions caused distress. Out of the reviewed cases, 468 were resolved with no further action taken after supporters provided satisfactory explanations, while 499 bans were firmly upheld by an independent appeals panel.
- AFP
Tackling organised ticketing networks
Despite the initial backlash, Manchester United have fiercely defended their right to combat the rampant issue of ticket touting. The club have stressed that innocent fans have not been punished, while successfully breaking up large-scale organised networks.
Explaining the reasoning behind the heavy punishments, the club stated: "Six hundred and eighty-five accounts have been subject to a ban, while 464 supporters received a reduced sanction or final warning. Bans were issued where there was significant misuse of the ticketing system for financial gain. This included the operation of organised ticketing networks, which were controlling, selling and distributing tickets from hundreds of accounts."
Widespread ticketing issues across the Premier League
Manchester United have outlined their core philosophy regarding matchday attendance. They explained: "The club's guiding principle around ticketing is simple: to keep our fans safe and secure, to protect fair access to tickets for genuine Manchester United supporters and to tackle ticket touting, misuse and activity for financial gain." To prove they are not profiting, sanctioned tickets will be sold on a match-by-match basis at season ticket prices. Notably, other top Premier League teams have faced similar issues recently. Manchester City banned 165 supporters, while Liverpool issued 432 lifetime bans and seized more than £1.2 million worth of assets during their own aggressive crackdown.
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What next for Manchester United?
Whether the club's explanations are enough to pacify irate supporters remains to be seen in the coming days. The 1958 fans group has called for a massive protest against the club's ownership before Sunday's Manchester derby, heavily citing these recent ticketing issues as a major reason for their discontent. Manchester United will hope the tension eases before the crucial fixture kicks off.
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